Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Bradford Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 2EW
01924 465402
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:30
Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Bradford Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 2EW
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan England
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan England


1943 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Alan England Notice
England Alan 1943 - 2019

Alan died peacefully on
December 11th, of Birstall.

Youngest son of the late
Constance and Ronald
and beloved brother of
Geoffrey and Ronald.
He will be greatly missed.

Funeral service will be held at
The Funeral Home of
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury
on Monday, December 23rd
at 11.30am.

Donations in lieu of flowers for
Cancer Research UK.

All the family wish to pay
tribute to the loving care
provided by nurses and doctors,
in particular during his final days
in Gate 34, Pinderfields Hospital.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -