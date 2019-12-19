|
|
|
England Alan 1943 - 2019
Alan died peacefully on
December 11th, of Birstall.
Youngest son of the late
Constance and Ronald
and beloved brother of
Geoffrey and Ronald.
He will be greatly missed.
Funeral service will be held at
The Funeral Home of
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury
on Monday, December 23rd
at 11.30am.
Donations in lieu of flowers for
Cancer Research UK.
All the family wish to pay
tribute to the loving care
provided by nurses and doctors,
in particular during his final days
in Gate 34, Pinderfields Hospital.
