BEAUMONT ALAN
1934 - 2019 Peacefully, courageously and bravely on Thursday 23rd May 2019 at his home in Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, aged 84, Alan, dearly loved husband of Mollie, much loved dad of Shellie, Tracy and Tim, loving grandpa, great grandpa
and dear brother.
'Alan will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.'
A service of celebration for Alan's life will take place on Monday
17th June 2019 at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 11:15 a.m.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired for the benefit of Diabetes UK and Macmillan Cancer Support may be left in the collection box provided at the funeral service or made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Deceased will be resting at Richard Fearnley Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01924 494435 for all enquiries.
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2019
