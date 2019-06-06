Home

Yvonne Tuzzio Notice
TUZZIO Yvonne Peacefully at Chacombe Park Care Home on 2nd June 2019, aged 81 years.
Dearly beloved wife of John.
Loving mum to Elaine, Peter, Kevin, Anita, Steven and Allen.
A sister, nan and great nan.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on Monday, 24th June at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 6, 2019
