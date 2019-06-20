Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
13:00
Humphris Service Chapel
Albert Street
Banbury
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Clarke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Clarke

Notice Condolences

Winifred Clarke Notice
CLARKE Winifred E. "Ethel"
(formerly Danson) Peacefully in the Horton General Hospital,
aged 90 years.
A loving wife, caring mother, nan and nanny who will be greatly missed. Funeral service to be
held at Humphris Service Chapel, Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG on Thursday, 27th June at 1.00pm,
followed by burial in
Hardwick Hill Cemetery.
Please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only please, donations to may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.