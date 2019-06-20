|
CLARKE Winifred E. "Ethel"
(formerly Danson) Peacefully in the Horton General Hospital,
aged 90 years.
A loving wife, caring mother, nan and nanny who will be greatly missed. Funeral service to be
held at Humphris Service Chapel, Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG on Thursday, 27th June at 1.00pm,
followed by burial in
Hardwick Hill Cemetery.
Please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only please, donations to may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 20, 2019
