|
|
|
LIVERSAGE William
'Arthur' Suddenly at home on 16th July 2019, aged 89 years.
The beloved husband of Marion,
a much loved Dad to Garry and David, father in law of Jill and Liz and a loving Grandad to his five grandchildren
and one great grandchild.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Tuesday 13th August at 2.00pm. Donations in lieu of flowers please for Dementia UK c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 25, 2019