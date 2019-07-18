Home

Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
15:00
Morriston Crematorium
Humphries Wendy Wife of the late Tony Humphries
passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home near Swansea
on the 29th June 2019.

Loving Mother, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
Will be missed by all the family.

Funeral to be held on
Wednesday 24th July 3:00pm
at Morriston Crematorium SA6 6BY.

Family flowers only, donations to
Cats Protection Society in her memory
c/o Hannah Renton 96 Llwyn Derw Fforestfach Swansea SA5 4AZ.

All enquiries to
Wynford Thomas & Son Funeralcare
61 Commercial Street, Ystalyfera.
SA9 2HU
01639 842422
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 18, 2019
