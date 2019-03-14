Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:30
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
Val French Notice
FRENCH Val Suddenly on February 27th . Wife of the late Ken. Mourned with love and affection by
Vera, Jane, Mark, Ian and families. Funeral service on Friday 22nd March at 12.30pm at Humphris Funerals Service Chapel, with a private cremation at Oxford Crematorium to follow. Flowers welcome or, if wished, a donation may be made to a . All enquiries to Humphris
Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 14, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
