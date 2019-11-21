|
TAYLOR Tony Formerly of
Middleton Cheney.
Passed away peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital on
14th November 2019, aged 83 years.
The beloved husband of Mandy,
step Dad to Elizabeth and Lorraine,
a special Grandad, son in law of Les
and Angela, brother to Janet
and friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at the
Salvation Army Citadel, Banbury on
Thursday 28th November at 3.00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers
please for Katharine House Hospice
and or Juniper Ward at
the Horton General Hospital c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 21, 2019