PLANT Tony Peacefully after a long battle with cancer bravely fought on 24th July 2019 in the care of Katharine House Hospice,
aged 68 years.
A much loved husband, dad,
grandad and brother.
He will be greatly missed by all
who knew him.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday, 14th August at 4.00pm at Banbury Crematorium. No flowers please, donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 1, 2019