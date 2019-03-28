|
KELLY Tony Peacefully at
Katharine House Hospice
on 19th March 2019,
aged 74 years.
Devoted husband to the late Angela.
Loving father to Lucy, Katy, Peter
and Mark. A much loved grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Thursday, 11th April at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 28, 2019
