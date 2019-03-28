Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00
Banbury Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Kelly

Notice Condolences

Tony Kelly Notice
KELLY Tony Peacefully at
Katharine House Hospice
on 19th March 2019,
aged 74 years.
Devoted husband to the late Angela.
Loving father to Lucy, Katy, Peter
and Mark. A much loved grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Thursday, 11th April at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.