Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00
St John's Roman Catholic Church
Thomas Campion Notice
CAMPION Thomas Anthony "Tony" Passed away peacefully at the Horton General Hospital on 26th March 2019, aged 82 years. Devoted husband to Mary, loving father to John, Maggie and Andy.
Step-father to Wayne and Debbie
and a much loved grandfather and great grandfather. R.I.P.
Funeral Mass at St John's Roman Catholic Church on Friday, 5th April
at 10.00am. Cremation to follow at Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for Prostate Cancer
UK may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or
via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 28, 2019
