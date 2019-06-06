|
PAGE Thelma Mary (Mary) Peacefully at her home in Upper Heyford on 26th May, aged 92 years.
She will be sadly missed by all
of her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Upper Heyford
on Monday, 10th June at 4.00pm,
followed by burial.
Family flowers only please,
donations preferred to
Katharine House Hospice
may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 6, 2019
