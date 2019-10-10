|
|
|
THACKER Sylvia Jean Passed away peacefully on
29th September in
Warwick Myton Hospice,
aged 82 years.
She will be very sadly missed
by all who knew her, including her family and friends.
A Service of Thanksgiving will take place at the Church of All Saints, Mollington on Wednesday 16th October at 12.00 noon.
No flowers please, however donations to Myton Hospice would be
gratefully received and may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 10, 2019