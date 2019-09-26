|
|
|
BREWER Sylvia On September 13th 2019,
peacefully in the
Horton General Hospital,
aged 83 years
with her family by her side.
Dearly loved wife of Derrick,
loving mum to Lyn, much loved nan to
Graham and Callie, great nan
to Ryan, Oscar, Ray, Axl and Robert
and a dear sister to Sheila.
Funeral service at
Banbury Crematorium on Monday,
30th September at 11.00am.
Family flowers only, donations if
desired for Katharine House Hospice
and the British Heart Foundation
may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street,
Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424
or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 26, 2019