|
|
|
BRUCE Susan Peacefully at the Horton General Hospital on 1st October 2019, aged 72 years.
The beloved wife of James and much loved Mum to David, Keith and Julie.
A loving sister and adored Nan of Natalie, Nathan, James, Tee, Sacha, Abbie and Alexander and a dear friend to many. Funeral service to take place at St Mary's Church Banbury on
Friday 25th October at 1.00pm.
Donations, in lieu of flowers please, for Katharine House Hospice and or Dogs for Good c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 10, 2019