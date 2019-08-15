Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
13:00
Banbury Crematorium
Steve Grocott Notice
GROCOTT Steve Peacefully at home on
9th August 2019,
aged 60 years.
Devoted husband to Julie.
Loving dad to Jonathan and Nathan. Father in law to Alana and Rachael. Cherished grandfather to
Erin and Teddy.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on Wednesday, 28th August at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Prostate Cancer UK and Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 15, 2019
