J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
14:00
Horley Parish Church
Siân Ribbons Notice
RIBBONS Siân peacefully at
Katharine House Hospice
on 23rd July 2019,
aged 58 years.
Loving wife to Mark and devoted
mum to Lowri, Ffion and James.
Funeral service will take place at
Horley Parish Church on
Tuesday, 6th August at 2.00pm.
Private cremation to follow.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Katharine House Hospice
may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 1, 2019
