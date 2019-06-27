Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00
South Newington Parish Church
Shirley Cook

Shirley Cook Notice
COOK Shirley On June 20th 2019 passed away peacefully at home, aged 73 years.
Dearly loved wife of Ian, loving mum to Carolyn and son in law Dean and a much loved nanny to Daniel and Aimee. Funeral service at South Newington Parish Church on Monday, 1st July at 11.00am, interment to follow in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations if preferred to a charity yet to be chosen may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 27, 2019
