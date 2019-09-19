Home

ORCHARD Sheelagh Passed away peacefully at Kineton Manor Nursing Home on the 10th September 2019, aged 91 years.
Devoted wife of the late Alan and a
dearly loved lady who will be
missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Banbury Crematorium on
Thursday 3rd October at 3.00pm.
Donations in Sheelagh's memory for Katharine House Hospice
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel:(01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 19, 2019
