Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00
Banbury Crematorium
CROTTY Sean Passed away peacefully at home on 27th June 2019, aged 71 years.
The beloved husband of Vivienne,
much loved Dad to Tanya and Emma, father in law of Tony and a loving
'Patch' (Grandad) to George and Harry. Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 19th July at 11.00am.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 11, 2019
