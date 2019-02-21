Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
13:00
Great Bourton Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Prew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Prew

Notice Condolences

Sarah Prew Notice
PREW Sarah Jayne
Née Harvey Peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital on
14th February 2019,
aged 52 years.
Devoted wife to Maurice,
loving mum to David and Emily.
Sister to Sharon,
daughter to Mervyn and Mary.
Funeral service will take place at
Great Bourton Parish Church on
Friday, 1st March at 1.00pm.
Cremation to follow.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired will be for
the MS Society (Banbury) and
Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.