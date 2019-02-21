|
|
|
PREW Sarah Jayne
Née Harvey Peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital on
14th February 2019,
aged 52 years.
Devoted wife to Maurice,
loving mum to David and Emily.
Sister to Sharon,
daughter to Mervyn and Mary.
Funeral service will take place at
Great Bourton Parish Church on
Friday, 1st March at 1.00pm.
Cremation to follow.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired will be for
the MS Society (Banbury) and
Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 21, 2019
