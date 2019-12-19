|
|
|
DENNY Sarah Jayne Peacefully after a long illness on 9th December 2019
aged 54 years.
Beloved wife of Peter,
loving mother to Tom and George and a cherished daughter of Brian and Edna. Funeral service will be held on
Friday 3rd January at 12.00noon at Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for MND Association may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 19, 2019