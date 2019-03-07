Home

Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00
Banbury Crematorium
Sandra Mead Notice
MEAD Sandra Of Deddington.
Passed away peacefully at the Katharine House Hospice on
25th February 2019.
The beloved wife of Fred,
a much loved Mum to Jane and Nick, step Mum of Christine and James and sister to Maz. Super Nana San to Alice, Jack, Tom, George, Alfie, William, Christopher, Grace and Harry and a well loved friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 15th March at 12.00 noon. Donations in lieu of flowers please for the Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 7, 2019
