|
|
|
GASCOIGNE Sandra Of Bodicote, peacefully at Katharine House Hospice on 2nd July 2019, aged 78 years. Beloved wife to David,
loving mum to Nichola and Chris
and a devoted grandma.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at St John the Baptist Church, Bodicote
on Friday, 19th July at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for Katharine House Hospice and Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 11, 2019