Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00
Banbury Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Jones

Notice Condolences

Sally Jones Notice
JONES Sally
(nee Nolan) Died at home on 2nd June. 'Think of her as living in the hearts of those she touched for
no-one loved is ever lost and
she was loved so much'.
Service at Banbury Crematorium,
11.00am on 20th June. Please
wear colourful clothes - no black.
Family flowers only, donations to
the Air Ambulance may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.