|
|
|
JONES Sally
(nee Nolan) Died at home on 2nd June. 'Think of her as living in the hearts of those she touched for
no-one loved is ever lost and
she was loved so much'.
Service at Banbury Crematorium,
11.00am on 20th June. Please
wear colourful clothes - no black.
Family flowers only, donations to
the Air Ambulance may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 13, 2019
Read More