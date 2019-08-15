Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00
Banbury Crematorium
Roy Fox Notice
FOX Roy Passed away at the
Horton General Hospital on
2nd August 2019, aged 77 years.
The much loved Husband of Jenny
and Dad to Karen.
Grandad to Tom, Kelly and Lucy,
Great Grandad of Isabella and Stanley
and brother to Wendy.
Funeral service to take place at
Banbury Crematorium on
Tuesday 20th August at 11.00am.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for
Katherine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors
14 Canada Close, Banbury
OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 15, 2019
