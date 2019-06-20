Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
13:00
Banbury Crematorium
SIDDALL Ron Peacefully at Katharine House Hospice on 8th June 2019, aged 88 years.
Devoted husband to Hazel.
A loving father, grandfather
and great grandfather.
Forever missed by all of his
family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on Thursday, 4th July at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 20, 2019
