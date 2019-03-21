|
LUCAS Roland Peter Passed away peacefully on 16th March at the age of 96. He lived in Banbury
with his wife, Jean and family, practicing architecture his whole working life. Peter leaves behind
three sons, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Funeral service at
Banbury Crematorium on
Thursday, 28th March at 1.00pm. Family flowers only with donations
All enquiries to Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
