Robert Edginton

Notice

Robert Edginton Notice
EDGINTON Robert
'Bob' Passed away peacefully at
Scholars Mews Nursing Home,
Stratford Upon Avon on
29th September 2019, aged 79 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late
Linda, much loved Dad to Stuart
& Caroline. A devoted Grandad to
Emma, Ben & Harry.
Funeral service to take place at
Banbury Crematorium on
Thursday 17th October at
10.00am. Family flowers only
please, donations if desired
for the Alzheimer's Society
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 3, 2019
