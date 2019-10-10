Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Robert Douglas

Robert Douglas Notice
DOUGLAS Robert Neil It is with great sadness that I Linda Chemla-Douglas announce the death of my husband Robert Neil Douglas who died on Wednesday, 11 th September 2019
at the Churchill Hospital, Oxford.
My sincere thanks to Professor Adam Mead and all the staff from Haematology for their care and kindness at such a difficult time.
A private cremation has taken place, any further enquiries please contact Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 10, 2019
