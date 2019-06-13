|
LEE Rob Of Adderbury.
At the Katharine House Hospice, following a long illness,
on 3rd June 2019, aged 71 years.
The beloved husband of Gayna,
much loved Dad to Becki,
brother of David and his wife Kate,
son of May and dear friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Wednesday 3rd July at 1.00pm. Informal dress to be worn at the family's request. Donations in lieu of flowers please for The Neurology Unit at the John Radcliffe Hospital and or Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 13, 2019
