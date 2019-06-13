Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
13:00
Banbury Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Rob Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rob Lee

Notice Condolences

Rob Lee Notice
LEE Rob Of Adderbury.
At the Katharine House Hospice, following a long illness,
on 3rd June 2019, aged 71 years.
The beloved husband of Gayna,
much loved Dad to Becki,
brother of David and his wife Kate,
son of May and dear friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Wednesday 3rd July at 1.00pm. Informal dress to be worn at the family's request. Donations in lieu of flowers please for The Neurology Unit at the John Radcliffe Hospital and or Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.