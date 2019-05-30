Home

Richard Tims

Richard Tims Notice
TIMS Richard Turner A lifelong farmer from Helmdon, peacefully with
his family at his side on
15th May 2019, aged 78 years.

A devoted husband to Hilary and a much loved father and grandfather.

A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at Sulgrave Parish Church on
Friday 31st May at 12noon.
No flowers please. Donations, if desired, for the National Amyloidosis Centre, may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on May 30, 2019
