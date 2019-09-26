|
HEATH Raymond
'Ray' Formerly of Bloxham.
Passed away peacefully at
Warwick Hospital on
22nd September 2019, aged 89 years.
The beloved husband of the late Joy,
a much loved Dad to Jeremy, John, Julian and Lianne, Grampy to Claire, Jay and Jacob, Great Grampy of Oliver and dear friend to many.
He will be greatly missed xxx.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Parish Church, Bloxham on Wednesday 9th October at 2.00pm. Donations in lieu of flowers please for Prostate Cancer UK c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 26, 2019