|
|
|
BROOKS Ray Peacefully in Warwick hospital on 21st February 2019,
aged 83 years.
Devoted and dearly loved
husband of Chris and father of
Lynn, Debbie and Julie.
Memories of Ray will never die.
Nor will they fade as time goes by.
Ray will be sadly missed by all of his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Tysoe on
Thursday 7th March at 12.00 noon.
The family have requested that those attending to please wear an item of red. No flowers please, however donations if desired for Parkinson's UK and/or Prostate Cancer UK c/o:
Edd Frost and Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More