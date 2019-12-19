|
HOWARD Ralph Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home on
11th December 2019, aged 90 years. The loving husband to Jessie and much loved Dad, Granddad and
Great Granddad.
He will be truly missed by everyone. Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Monday 23rd December at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Dementia UK
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors. 14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 19, 2019