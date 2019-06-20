|
|
|
BROOKS Philip Of Hornton, peacefully on
13th June 2019, aged 77 years. A much loved uncle and great uncle who will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
Funeral service to be held at
Hornton Methodist Chapel on
Tuesday, 25th June at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the Horton Hospital Charity may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 20, 2019
