WALKER Peter Beloved husband of
Alice Walker
of Chipping Warden,
father, grandfather and
great grandfather.
Peacefully amongst family
in the early hours of 7th August
in the Horton General Hospital
in his ninety second year.
A service will take place at
3.00pm on Thursday, 22nd August at Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations preferred to support the work of the lovely staff of Juniper Ward at the Horton General Hospital
and Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 15, 2019