SOURCE Peter Reginald Died peacefully after a long illness at Katharine House Hospice on 13th March,
aged 86 years.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Jane and all of his loving family
and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Banbury Crematorium on
Thursday, 28th March at 10.00am. Family flowers only please, donations preferred to Katharine House Hospice or Cancer Research UK
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 21, 2019
