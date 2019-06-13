|
|
|
Upton Paul Donald Dearly loved
Husband of Wendy,
Dearly loved Dad of Amy, Cathy and Crian, and beloved Popsy to Mael, Ealee and Cally (the Greyhound).
Loving Brother, Brother-in-law
and Uncle.
Sadly passed away 30th May 2019
aged 65.
Funeral to be held at
Sun Rising Natural Burial ground, Lower Tysoe on Wednesday
26th June at 11am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired to WNAA & Woodland Trust.
Casual clothes requested.
Enquiries to W G Rathbone,
30 Clarendon Avenue
Leamington Spa Cv32 4RY
tel 01926425331
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 13, 2019
