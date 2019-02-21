|
STILGOE Paul 'Stiltsy' Suddenly, following a long illness so bravely borne, at the John Radcliffe Hospital on 9th February 2019, aged 71 years. The beloved Husband of Linda, much loved Dad to Jason and the late Julia, Brother of Doreen and Step-Dad to Paul and Kirsty. An adored Grandad of Leah and Ryan and a dear friend to so many. Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on Tuesday 26th February at 11.00am. Donations in lieu of flowers please for The South Central Ambulance Service c/o:
