McCAY
Patrick On December 15th 2019, peacefully at
Glebefields Care Home,
aged 71 years.
Very much loved husband to Gloria. Loving dad to Sarah, Ben and Mandy and a much loved grandad to
Jaishree, Tiffany, Chloe and Joanna.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at
Banbury Crematorium on
Friday, 10th January at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert
Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 19, 2019