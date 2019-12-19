Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick McCay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick McCay

Notice Condolences

Patrick McCay Notice
McCAY
Patrick On December 15th 2019, peacefully at
Glebefields Care Home,
aged 71 years.
Very much loved husband to Gloria. Loving dad to Sarah, Ben and Mandy and a much loved grandad to
Jaishree, Tiffany, Chloe and Joanna.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at
Banbury Crematorium on
Friday, 10th January at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert
Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -