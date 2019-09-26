Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00
St. Mary's Church
Banbury
VINT Patricia
'Tootsy' Passed away suddenly on the
14th September 2019, aged 66 years. The dearly loved wife of Vinty and a much-loved Mum (or Bid) to Regella, the late Lee, Paul and Zoe.
A friend to everyone.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Mary's Church, Banbury on Saturday 5th October at 11.00am.
Flowers are welcome, however, donations if desired for
The Brodey Centre and/or MIND c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors. 14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT. Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 26, 2019
