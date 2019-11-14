Home

Manley Patricia Susan, Hilary and Ralph would like to thank everyone for their kind words of comfort and donations, after the passing of their mum
Patricia 'Pat' Manley on
28th September 2019.
£191.00 was collected and donated
to the Parkinson's Society.
Many thanks to Father Chris at
St. John's Church for the service, Simon and staff at Humphris for their support and guidance, and Paul,
Sanchi and helpers for the
superb refreshments.
Special thanks to all our 'heroes' at Green Pastures Nursing Home for all the love, care and dedication they showed, both to Mum and to us.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 14, 2019
