Patricia Manley Notice
MANLEY Patricia (Pat) On September 28th 2019 peacefully in Green
Pastures Christian
Nursing Home, aged 79 years.
Dearly loved mum to Susan,
Hilary and Ralph, mother in law
to Gordon, Steve and Emma, loving nanny to Kirsty, Connor, Brett and Rosie, great nanny to Leah and Logan and a dear sister to Eileen, Oonagh, Kevin, Vincent and sister in law to Pauline and Chrissie.
R.I.P.
Funeral Mass to take place on
Tuesday, 15th October at 10.00am
at St John's Catholic Church.
Family cremation to follow.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for the
Parkinson's Society may be sent
c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 3, 2019
