Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
13:00
Banbury Crematorium
Patricia Hemfrey Notice
HEMFREY Patricia
"Paddy" Peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital on 4th March 2019, aged 83 years. Devoted wife to David.
Loving mum to Andrew and Joanna. Much loved grandma
to Sarah and Katie.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Thursday, 21st March at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be for Parkinson's UK and the Guide Dogs For The Blind may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 14, 2019
