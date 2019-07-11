|
|
|
STRATFORD Pat Suddenly at home on
27th June 2019,
aged 81 years.
Loving wife to the late John.
She will be sadly missed by her children, grandchildren,
great grandchildren and many friends.
Service of Thanksgiving to be held at Hook Norton Parish Church on Thursday, 25th July at 12.30pm.
No flowers please, donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice
may be sent c/o Humphris
Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 11, 2019