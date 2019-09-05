|
|
|
FREEMAN Pamela (Pam) On August 23rd 2019, peacefully in Kettering Hospital, aged 62 years.
Dearly loved mum to Rachel, Nick
and Leonie and a much loved nan
to Tempany, Justin and Taylor.
Funeral service at
Banbury Crematorium on
Wednesday, 11th September
at 12.00 noon. Flowers or if preferred donations for Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street,
Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 5, 2019