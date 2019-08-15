Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00
Mollington Parish Church
Pam Jones Notice
JONES Pam Of Mollington.
At the John Radcliffe Hospital,
following a long illness
on 7th August 2019,
aged 73 years.
Wife of Peter, Mother to Samantha, Grandmother of Hector,
Sister and friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Mollington Parish Church on
Friday 23rd August at 11.00am. Donations in lieu of flowers please for The RNLI c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 15, 2019
