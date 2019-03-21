Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00
Banbury Crematorium
Norman Turnock Notice
TURNOCK Norman
"Uncle Norm" Passed away on
11th March, aged 86 years.
A beloved brother and uncle who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on Monday, 25th March at 10.00am.
Colourful attire preferred.
Family flowers please, donations if desired to Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 21, 2019
