PORTER Nigel Frank Unexpectedly on 12th August 2019, aged 74 years.
A great servant to Banbury United Football Club and local football who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to be held on Friday, 13th September at 10.00am at Banbury Crematorium. No flowers please, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 5, 2019